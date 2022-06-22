Advertisement

1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake, news report says

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a government helicopter to evacuate injured people in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 people, authorities said.(Bakhtar State News Agency via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says an earthquake in the country’s east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

That latest figure came from the Bakhtar News Agency as officials tried to help those affected by Wednesday’s temblor.

Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

