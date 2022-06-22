Advertisement

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money in a wallet.
Many Coloradans can expect about $750 with TABOR refund according to latest economic forecast
Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing teenage Walgreens employee in Colorado makes first court appearance
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire; lithium ion batteries confirmed cause

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’
28-year-old Terrella Lewis brought her car in for repairs, but when it came time to pay, she...
Police: Ohio woman paid thief $30 to steal her car from auto body shop
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban
LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS YOU CAN EXPECT TO SEE MORE MOTORCYCLES ON THE ROAD THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN...
WATCH - 11 fatal motorcycle accidents in Colorado Springs so far this year