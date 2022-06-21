Van hits tree, rolls and catches fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a Colorado Springs roadway was closed on Tuesday following a crash.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call just after 1 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a tree, rolling and then catching on fire. This was in an area close to Uintah Street and N. Prospect Street, south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Last time 11 News checked in with police at 1:30 p.m., there were no serious or life-threatening injuries reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to our 11 News crew at the scene, the vehicle also took out part of a fence.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information tied to a crash that forced a road closure. Click here for a live traffic map.

