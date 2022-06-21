Advertisement

Therapy dog team who responded to Waldo Canyon Fire reflect a decade later

Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs
Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs(KKTV/Kelsie Ingram)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday marks 10 years since the Waldo Canyon Fire exploded west of Colorado Springs.

11 News checked in with the Go Team Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dogs, who began their organization during the Waldo Canyon Fire in June 2012. The team started with just two dogs and two handlers.

“We went out there working with people that lost their homes, and also people that were just going out to the hotels and everything getting out of the area,” said founder Nancy Trepagnier.

The wildfire would claim two lives, destroy 347 homes, force tens of thousands to evacuate, and accrue $453.7 million in insurance costs before it was contained 17 days later. It remains one of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history.

“I remember Waldo Canyon like it was yesterday. Nobody was expecting that. I remember going down to Garden of the Gods and just kind of looking at it, and the next thing you know, a couple days later, it jumped the lines,” said Trepagnier.

Now, Go Team has over 600 active teams across the United States, who provide comfort and distraction to victims of tragedies including mass shootings, natural disasters and more.

“It’s a really good feeling. We started from something that was so bad. Just to watch it, watch all the people that have come through, it’s a really good feeling to watch us grow as much as we have, said Trepagnier.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire; lithium ion batteries confirmed cause
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting

Latest News

Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing teen Walgreens employee to make first court appearance
6.21.22
Dry and cooler
6.21.22
Cooler day
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire; lithium ion batteries confirmed cause