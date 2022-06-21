Man accused of killing teen Walgreens employee to make first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of brutally killing a teenage coworker inside a Walgreens break room will make his first physical court appearance Tuesday.

Arrest papers for Joshua Johnson allege he murdered 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw while they were working at Centennial and Vindicator store on the evening of June 11, intentionally blocking surveillance cameras, throwing up a “restroom closed” sign, and taping paper over the break room window before committing the act. Riley’s body was found during business hours about an hour and half after she failed to return from a dinner break. Johnson was found by troopers the following day walking on I-25 outside Walsenburg.

During interviews with police, store managers said Riley had made multiple complaints about Johnson and at one point asked to work a different schedule so they didn’t have to work together.

Johnson made an appearance before judge via video last week after his arrest. Tuesday will be the first time he is in a courtroom. The judge is expected to set a next court date, and there is a possibility his charges will be read.

