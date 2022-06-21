Advertisement

Juneteenth festival breaks record for attendees

Organizer of the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival Jennifer Smith tells 11 News, attendance for the three day festival broke records this year. Last year, 8,500 people attended the three day festival. This year, 8,000 attended just on Saturday alone.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Juneteenth was celebrated over the weekend but today is the day it is being recognized as a federal holiday.

Organizer of the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival Jennifer Smith tells 11 News attendance for the three day festival broke records this year. Last year, 8,500 people attended the three day festival. This year, 8,000 attended just on Saturday alone.

America the Beautiful Park was filled with dozens of black owned business vendors. Smith tells 11 News everyone came out to celebrate freedom. Smith is originally from Louisiana where she says they talk about Juneteenth often. She says since moving to Colorado Springs, she really hasn’t heard anyone talk about it. This is when the non-profit decided to start organizing a festival in Colorado Springs.

“If you are not aware of something, you don’t talk about it,” said Smith “When you find out about it sometimes, you are nervous because if it’s not clear, you’re not sure. Having events like this, when you talk about the proclamation, emancipation, and things like that to get to clear and comfortable, then it makes more sense.”

Even though it is a federal holiday, only a handful of states, including Colorado, recognize the holiday for their government workers.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire
Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail....
Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles

Latest News

Owner of the Caffeinated Cow Jake Norment says Juneteenth is about celebrating freedom. Even...
Black business owner talks about importance of Juneteenth
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
Election 2022: What you need to know about voting in the primaries
Organizer of the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival Jennifer Smith tells 11 News, attendance...
Juneteenth festival breaks record for attendees
Mostly Dry Week Ahead... late week rain
Starting the week off dry