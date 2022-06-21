Advertisement

Counterfeit NHL merchandise on the rise as the Avalanche take on the Lightning

Avalanche vs. Lightning 2022.
Avalanche vs. Lightning 2022.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KKTV) - As the Colorado Avalanche battle the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup, the NHL is reminding fans that scammers are looking to take advantage with counterfeit goods.

“Last year, between February 2021 and 2022, the IPR Center seized more than 267,511 counterfeit sports-related items worth an estimated $97.8 million during Operation Team Player, a year-round effort developed by the IPR Center to crackdown on the illegal importation of counterfeit sports apparel and entertainment merchandise,” part of a news release issued on Tuesday reads.

The release included several tips for sports fans looking to make a purchase:

-Shop only at trustworthy retail locations, such as the official team stores, rather than buying items from street vendors, flea markets, online auctions, or other questionable sources.

-When purchasing merchandise online, be aware that criminals often use legit product photos on their websites despite selling fraudulent products. Consumers are advised not to buy expensive items from third party websites.

-Only buy event tickets and/or collectibles from trustworthy sources.

-If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. While some counterfeiters may attract fans with a low-price tag or 2-for-1 deal, just as many try to legitimize their merchandise with a higher price point.

-Look out for ripped tags, poor quality, sloppy stitching, and irregular markings on apparel.

-Check statements – keep a record of purchases and copies of confirmation pages to compare against bank statements. If there is a discrepancy, report it immediately.

