Ballot mistake in Pueblo County prompts allegations involving the ‘trust’ of voters

Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTy, Colo. (KKTV) - With the primary election in Colorado only a week away, the Colorado COP Chairwoman is sharing her feelings about the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder following a mistake involving ballots for some voters in the county.
On Friday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder explained what happened:
“The print vendor for Pueblo County has mailed a ballot that does not include the County Commissioner race to roughly 1,600 voters for the Colorado State Primary Election,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder reads. “These voters were sent a ballot that did not include the county commissioner race for Commissioner District 3. All voters in Pueblo County are eligible to vote in the county commissioner race. The Pueblo County Election Department was made aware of the error earlier this month, and worked to ensure the correct ballots were printed and mailed to the 106,000 active voters in Pueblo County. Although the error was corrected for the large majority of voters, when processing their “ballot reprint” file, the print vendor printed and mailed the incorrect ballot to about 1,600 voters. This represents about 1 percent of Pueblo County voters.”
The ballots were reissued. If someone votes on the original ballot and overlooks the replacement ballot, it will still be counted. Anyone who didn’t receive a proper ballot is able to reach out to the clerk and recorders office for a replacement. You can call 719-583-6620 with any inquiries.
Following the mistake, the following statement was issued on Tuesday from Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown:
The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder responded to the statement sent by Kristi Burton Brown: