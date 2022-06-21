Ballot mistake in Pueblo County prompts allegations involving the ‘trust’ of voters

PUEBLO COUNTy, Colo. (KKTV) - With the primary election in Colorado only a week away, the Colorado COP Chairwoman is sharing her feelings about the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder following a mistake involving ballots for some voters in the county.

On Friday, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder explained what happened:

“The print vendor for Pueblo County has mailed a ballot that does not include the County Commissioner race to roughly 1,600 voters for the Colorado State Primary Election,” part of a news release from the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder reads. “These voters were sent a ballot that did not include the county commissioner race for Commissioner District 3. All voters in Pueblo County are eligible to vote in the county commissioner race. The Pueblo County Election Department was made aware of the error earlier this month, and worked to ensure the correct ballots were printed and mailed to the 106,000 active voters in Pueblo County. Although the error was corrected for the large majority of voters, when processing their “ballot reprint” file, the print vendor printed and mailed the incorrect ballot to about 1,600 voters. This represents about 1 percent of Pueblo County voters.”

The ballots were reissued. If someone votes on the original ballot and overlooks the replacement ballot, it will still be counted. Anyone who didn’t receive a proper ballot is able to reach out to the clerk and recorders office for a replacement. You can call 719-583-6620 with any inquiries.

Following the mistake, the following statement was issued on Tuesday from Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown:

“Today, we are calling on Jena Griswold to do in Pueblo County what she has chosen to do in counties run by Republican Clerks - appoint an election supervisor to oversee Democrat Clerk Bo Ortiz. Some Pueblo County voters have now received FOUR different versions of their ballots. These mistakes have risen to a level that can only negatively impact the trust that voters have in Colorado’s election system. It’s time for Jena to stop protecting her fellow Democrat and appoint a supervisor to get this election back on track. She should also immediately replace Ortiz with a Designated Election Official who can ensure safety in Pueblo County’s elections - both primary and general. "In addition to appointing an election supervisor and replacing Ortiz, we also recommend that Jena spend more time doing her job supervising elections rather than auditioning for her next role on MSNBC. The fact that many Pueblo County voters have received several different ballots has caused confusion, will ensure that mistakes are made, and puts both local and statewide campaigns in a difficult spot. All voters in Colorado should have confidence that our elections are being run in a fair and non-partisan manner. It's clear that both Jena Griswold and Bo Ortiz have failed in that regard. With only 7 days to go in this primary election, it's time for someone competent to be appointed in Pueblo. “Finally, since Jena has failed to communicate this to Pueblo County voters, we will. It is imperative that you vote the final replacement ballot sent to you, cast your vote in all races, and return it by June 28th.”

The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder responded to the statement sent by Kristi Burton Brown:

