Advertisement

Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say

Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.(NCSO)
By Nevin Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina is accused of aiming a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office found a bulldozer on top of a shed with the tracks still moving on the morning of June 9.

They were able to get on top of the vehicle and take it out of gear before turning it off, WIS reported.

Deputies said the bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was aimed towards the house, causing damage to the side porch, carport and a block shed at the rear of the property.

Investigators determined this was an act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case.

“This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Robert Robarge was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property and grand larceny.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail....
Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery

Latest News

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20