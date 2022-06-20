One person dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the Sedona Ridge Apartments, near Monterey and Circle, around 11 p.m. Sunday. One person is dead.

Police have not released any details about the events that led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information or if there suspect and victim knew each other.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.