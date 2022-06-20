Advertisement

One person dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs

(KWQC / MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the Sedona Ridge Apartments, near Monterey and Circle, around 11 p.m. Sunday. One person is dead.

Police have not released any details about the events that led up to the shooting, any possible suspect information or if there suspect and victim knew each other.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail....
Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting

Latest News

Showers ending this evening, nice start to the week
Starting the week off dry
JUST BEFORE SEVEN TONIGHT FIRE OFFICIALS WERE ALERTED TO A RESIDENTIAL FIRE OFF POTTER DRIVE.J
WATCH- STRUCTURE FIRE ON POTTER DRIVE
Fire crews respond to structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near Citadel Mall
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after...
Police: Man shot in leg at Dorchester Park, police in need of suspect information