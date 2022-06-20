Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

