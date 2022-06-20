Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers! A major road in southwest Colorado Springs will be closed for the rest of the month while utility crews install a new water pipeline.

The closure started June 20 on Cresta Road just north of Cheyenne Boulevard. It’s expected to last two weeks. During that time, people living in the affected area will be able to access their homes using side streets, but all other traffic will need to use 8th Street as a detour.

Springs Utilities anticipates more closures on the road in the near future and says it will send more information in the coming weeks.

