Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for her teen

Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage...
Jennifer Lopez introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using 'they' and 'them' after they took the stage recently.(Instagram/@jlo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Lopez is getting praised for introducing one of her 14-year-old twins with gender-neutral pronouns at a recent performance.

The singer introduced Emme Maribel Muniz using “they” and “them” after taking the stage at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ‘Blue Diamond’ Gala.

Lopez and Emme, who was carrying a rainbow microphone, sang Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years.”

The pair previously made headlines for performing together when Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband, actor and singer Marc Anthony.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail....
Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery

Latest News

FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
Uncommon surgery saves dad's life
Police, citing preliminary information, said officers responded about 12:40 a.m. Monday to...
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Harlem gathering
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20