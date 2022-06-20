Fire crews respond to structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near Citadel Mall
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -
UPDATE (7:34p): CSFD says the fire is under control. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall Sunday evening. CSFD said they sent crews to Potter drive and Maxwell road.
