Fire crews respond to structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near Citadel Mall

(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (7:34p): CSFD says the fire is under control. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall Sunday evening. CSFD said they sent crews to Potter drive and Maxwell road.

This is developing and we will update this article with the latest information.

