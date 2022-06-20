Fire crews respond to structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (7:34p): CSFD says the fire is under control. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Engine 8 is reporting fire under control. Extensive overhaul is needed of the structure. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2022

Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a structure fire in eastern Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall Sunday evening. CSFD said they sent crews to Potter drive and Maxwell road.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingFire Fire companies responding to a reported structure fire at Potter Dr and Maxwell Rd. E7 reports fire showing from the Charlie side. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2022

This is developing and we will update this article with the latest information.

