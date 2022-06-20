Election 2022: What you need to know about voting in the primaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The deadline to mail out ballots for the 2022 Primary Elections was Monday, but it’s not too late to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 28th. In El Paso County, the Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman told 11 News that 461,000 ballots have been sent out. Of these, as of Friday, 37,000 have been returned. The Clerk and Recorder’s office said they are on track to meet, and possibly slightly exceed the numbers seen in the 2018 Primaries.

Broerman also said that ballot security is a primary focus for this election.

“Our levels of security are exactly the same, whether you vote in person or you vote with that mail-in ballot we sent to you two weeks ago,” he said.

He added that El Paso County has more levels of scrutiny than most other counties. This includes making ballot images available to residents, creating an audit tool to people can audit the election from home, and having third-party vendors re-tabulate results.

There are also systems in place to get people quickly registered to vote, even on Election Day itself.

“It takes about 10 minutes, from the time you come in and you show your ID you get signed up an updated,” Broerman said, “and then we print you a ballot over the counter so probably about 10 minutes or less.”

Once you cast your vote, you can track the ballot throughout the process. You can also register to vote online; however, as the deadline to vote approaches, registering in person will ensure you get your ballot on time. If you have not mailed in your ballot, you will need to drop it off at one of the 39 drop box locations located around the county.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 28th, and ballots need to be physically returned by 7 p.m. on that day.

