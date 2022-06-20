Advertisement

Deputy rescues, bottle-feeds baby skunk

Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.
Deputy Nate Jacobson rescued a baby skunk that crossed his path while on duty.(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A deputy in Minnesota didn’t know what to do when he crossed paths with a baby skunk in need of help.

“I don’t know what to do – it’s so cute,” Deputy Nate Jacobson said in a video posted on Twitter.

Jacobson decided to pick up the skunk and took it to Paws and Claws, which was joined by the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota for continued care for the animal.

The deputy grinned as he helped bottle-feed the baby skunk at the center.

This is the first time Paws and Claws had taken in a rescued skunk. Employees say it is healthy and doing OK.

The skunk did not spray Jacobson during the rescue.

“It’s worth it,” the deputy said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Deadly shooting at Sedona Ridge Apartments 6/20/22
1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail....
Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery

Latest News

COVID vaccines for youngsters under 5 could start as early as this week in Colorado
In remarks Monday, President Joe Biden said he is looking at a possible gas tax holiday and may...
Biden: Expect gas tax holiday decision by end of week
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids