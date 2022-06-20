COVID vaccines for youngsters under 5 could start as early as this week in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Our littlest Coloradans are now eligible for the COVID vaccine, and the state says it will have enough for every child!

A year and a half after the shot was made available for adults and months after it was cleared for children over 5, the FDA made the long-awaited announcement June 17that it was authorizing the COVID vaccine for the country’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The CDC signed off on the move the following day, making it official.

With the green light given, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it has vaccine shipments on the way.

“The state will receive enough vaccines so any parent or guardian who wants to get their young children vaccinated will be able to get them. Vaccines will be distributed in waves with deliveries possibly occurring as early as June 20. Colorado has been allocated 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for both waves 1 and 2 and 269 providers have already placed orders,” CDPHE said in a news release.

11 News reached out to CDPHE Monday to find out if it had received any shipments; the health department was unable to provide that information, the citing the national Juneteenth holiday. It told 11 News it will provide more info Tuesday.

Health officials say that for young children getting the Moderna shot, it will still be a two-dose series. For youngsters getting the Pfizer shot, however, it will be a three-shot series.

“Both vaccines went through rigorous clinical trials to make sure they are safe and work well for this younger age group,” CDPHE said.

Getting the vaccine is as easy as getting any other childhood immunization, the health department added.

“COVID-19 vaccines can safely be given at the same time as other routine childhood vaccines, like MMR, tetanus, and polio,” it said.

For more information on the vaccine and where your child can get it, click here.

