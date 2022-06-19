Advertisement

Two people facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing business

Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Police tell 11 News they both burglarized a business on North Chestnut Street, costing the business several thousand dollars.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing multiple felony charges for burglarizing a business early this morning.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News their officers were dispatched to a large business on the 2800 block of North Chestnut Street around 6:37am. As officers arrived, they investigated an in-process burglary. The officers established a containment perimeter around the building and observed the two suspects inside the building through surveillance.

Both suspects were given multiple verbal commands to exit the business but they both continued to hide inside. O.C. spray was deployed multiple times and the two suspects were eventually taken into custody. One has been identified as Shane Purvis while the woman involved has not been named at this time.

Each of them are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief. The preliminary estimated damage to the business caused by the suspects is expected to be several thousand dollars. After medical clearances are obtained, both suspects will be transported to the Criminal Justice Center on their felony charges and other outstanding warrants.

