Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

FlightAware.com reported at least 769 canceled flights by midday Sunday and nearly 860 Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
Man recovering from gunshot wounds, wife arrested in connection to several crimes
Colorado Springs police are in the area near Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard.
Officers investigate hit-and-run crash near Chelton and Academy in Colorado Springs
Imagen ilustrativa
1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting

Latest News

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover