Police: Man shot in leg at Dorchester Park, police in need of suspect information

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg at Dorchester Park. Police is asking anyone with information to come forward since the victim was not able to provide a description of who shot him.(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating what led up to a man being shot at a local park earlier this morning.

Police tell 11 News officers were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate a shooting around 8:30am. Police say a 41-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. As officers arrived, the victim told officers he was walking near the area of Dorchester Park between 4:30am and 5:00am when he was shot in the leg by a person he does not know.

Police tell 11 News the victim did not provide any suspect descriptions or other information to help police locate a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital by vehicle. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

