Police: Man shot in leg at Dorchester Park, police in need of suspect information

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating what led up to a man being shot at a local park earlier this morning.

Police tell 11 News officers were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate a shooting around 8:30am. Police say a 41-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. As officers arrived, the victim told officers he was walking near the area of Dorchester Park between 4:30am and 5:00am when he was shot in the leg by a person he does not know.

Police tell 11 News the victim did not provide any suspect descriptions or other information to help police locate a suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital by vehicle. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

