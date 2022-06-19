One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead this morning after crashing into a truck on the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Espanola Street.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News this happened around 10:40pm last night. Witnesses on scene tell police the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Nevada Avenue with no exterior lighting. The truck stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola Street.

As the truck driver was crossing the median, the motorcyclist struck the driver’s side. Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist died of their injuries on scene. Police has determined speed to be a factor. We do not have the name of the motorcyclist killed at this time.

Police tell 11 News this is the 11th motorcyclist fatality this year in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.