One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:47 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree late last night.
The Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News it happened around 10:25pm last night on Colorado 115, south of Fort Carson. Deputies tell 11 News the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and he crashed into a tree.
The 37-year-old man died on scene. 11 News is still working to get the name of the driver.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.