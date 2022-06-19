One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree late last night.

The Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News it happened around 10:25pm last night on Colorado 115, south of Fort Carson. Deputies tell 11 News the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and he crashed into a tree.

The 37-year-old man died on scene. 11 News is still working to get the name of the driver.

