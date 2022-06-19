Advertisement

One dead after crashing car into tree, south of Fort Carson

Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown...
Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News the 37-year-old driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.(MGN)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:47 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree late last night.

The Colorado State Patrol tell 11 News it happened around 10:25pm last night on Colorado 115, south of Fort Carson. Deputies tell 11 News the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and he crashed into a tree.

The 37-year-old man died on scene. 11 News is still working to get the name of the driver.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
Man recovering from gunshot wounds, wife arrested in connection to several crimes
Colorado Springs police are in the area near Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard.
Officers investigate hit-and-run crash near Chelton and Academy in Colorado Springs
Imagen ilustrativa
1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist was speeding and crashed into the side of...
One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola
Monsoon kicking up this week
Weekend storms
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a...
Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery
CSFD High Angle Rescue team
CSFD High Angle Rescue team responds to bike crash on Gold Camp Road