Man in custody after firing shots at unoccupied vehicles

Woodland Park Police tell 11 News 42-year-old Mark Smith has been arrested and taken to jail. Police say it took them several hours to secure Smith as he was barricaded in his garage.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:17 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody after Woodland Park Police tell 11 News he fired shots from a handgun at unoccupied cars.

Woodland Park Police Department tell 11 News they first got the call around 6:30pm for a suspicious vehicle. Police say 42-year-old Mark Smith was firing shots at cars in the area of Highway 24 in the eastern part of city limits near Crystola.

Reports say Smith was firing shots at Bad Rock Auto and then fled the scene. Officers tell 11 News they were able to find Smith’s vehicle but it was abandoned. Police say Smith was barricaded in his garage.

After several hours, police were able to secure Smith and take him to jail. Smith is pending multiple felony charges. At this time, there are no injures to report.

This continues to be an active investigation and 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

