Ski resort settles lawsuit involving fatal lift accident

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - The family of a Texas woman who died after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort as she was riding up with her two young daughters has settled a wrongful death lawsuit.

The girls’ father filed the lawsuit, claiming that staff at Ski Granby Ranch knew the lift was unsafe before the December 2016 accident that killed 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and severely injured her daughters, then 9 and 12.

The lift malfunctioned, and the chair the Hubers were riding hit a support tower, causing the family to fall about 30 feet onto hard-packed snow.

The amount of the settlement wasn’t disclosed.

