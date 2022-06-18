Advertisement

Man recovering from gunshot wounds, wife arrested in connection to several crimes

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over after she fell.(Pixabay)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. Friday to speak with a gunshot victim.

Officers say the man was very vague and said the incident happened at several locations within the city, none of those locations checked out. CSPD contacted the mans wife, but she reportedly did not want to let officers inside the home near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road.

The woman reportedly demanded a search warrant. Once officers made entry into the home, they determined it was the scene of the shooting.

The spouse, identified as Beatriz Giraldo, was arrested after probable cause was established for several other crimes.

