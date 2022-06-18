Officers investigate hit-and-run crash near Chelton and Academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are in the area near Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive for a reported hit-and-run.

The motorcycle was reportedly heading west on Chelton when it was hit by a vehicle making a left turn from eastbound Chelton.

Officers tell 11 News a motorcycle hit a vehicle in the area. Chelton Road is closed between Delta Drive and Cricklewood Lane while police investigate. The other vehicle involved allegedly left the scene but police located it in another area. The driver is reportedly facing charges related to the hit-and-run.

At least one person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries; their current condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers should use alternative routes.

Officers tell our crews on scene impairment is suspected but not confirmed.

#Breaking: A section of Chelton Road is blocked off going towards Academy for a bad crash. Police have yellow caution tape surrounding the area. No reports of injures at this time. pic.twitter.com/FCZq7g3f1m — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) June 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.