Large wildland fire in Pueblo contained Friday night
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department says a large wildland fire that broke out around 7 p.m. Friday is now contained.
Fire crews responded to the area near the Belmont interchange of I-25. Highway 50 was closed during the time in both directions but has since reopened.
PFD was able to contain the fire about an hour later.
The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.