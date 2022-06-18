Large wildland fire in Pueblo contained Friday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department says a large wildland fire that broke out around 7 p.m. Friday is now contained.

Large Wildland fire at Belmont interchange of I-25. Hwy 50 bypass is closed both directions at the I. East strike team assembling now. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/FBz1d3nmr5 — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) June 18, 2022

Fire crews responded to the area near the Belmont interchange of I-25. Highway 50 was closed during the time in both directions but has since reopened.

PFD was able to contain the fire about an hour later.

Fire is contained at this point. Traffics still affected. #PuebloFire — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) June 18, 2022

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

