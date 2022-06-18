Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle and suspects allegedly involved in a robbery. This happened in the 1800 block of Woodmoor Drive in Monument.

Deputies are looking for the vehicle and suspects pictured below in relation to the robbery.

Robbery just occurred in the 1800 block of Woodmoor Drive in Monument. Suspect photos added. Call 719-390-5555 if you have information. Do not approach suspects nor vehicle. https://t.co/NLdjY5Brb4 pic.twitter.com/5lxBLwTCqF — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 18, 2022

If you see this vehicle or have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. Deputies advise you do not approach the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.