Deputies search for suspects, vehicle reportedly involved in Monument robbery
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help locating a vehicle and suspects allegedly involved in a robbery. This happened in the 1800 block of Woodmoor Drive in Monument.
Deputies are looking for the vehicle and suspects pictured below in relation to the robbery.
If you see this vehicle or have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. Deputies advise you do not approach the vehicle.
