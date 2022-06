COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a bike crash off of Gold Camp Road.

Two motorcycles and two engines are on scene. Crews say one person fell off a bike; The extent of their injuries is is unknown.

#ColoradoSpringsFire High Angle Rescue Team is responding to Gold Camp Rd for a bike accident off the road. Currently CSFD has 2 motorcycle and 2 engines responding to the scene. Please use caution while driving if you are in the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 18, 2022

Drivers should use caution in the area.

