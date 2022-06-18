Advertisement

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida; 2 dead, 10 rescued

Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of...
Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after a nighttime boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Powers and Constitution 6/17/2022
Suspected DUI crash closes busy Colorado Springs road Friday morning after car hit ambulance
Colorado Springs police are in the area near Highway 24 and South 21st Street for a rollover...
CSPD: Person in roadway causes rollover crash Friday
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Security Water and Sanitation District timeline with forever chemicals also known as PFAS.
CDC releases ‘forever chemical’ exposure report for Security-Widefield residents

Latest News

President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his...
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
A Hawaii high school teacher has been charged with distributing child pornography. (Source:...
FBI: High school teacher arrested for distributing porn; students call it disgusting
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June 13, 2022, after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
FILE - Mark Shields, a syndicated columnist and political analyst, speaks during a memorial...
Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85