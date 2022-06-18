Advertisement

1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:06 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently looking into a crash that happened at the intersection of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This happened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound 31st Street in front of a motorcycle that was heading west on Colorado Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle was reportedly taken to the hospital for serious bodily injury; Their current condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD says impairment on the driver of the vehicle is suspected in this case.

