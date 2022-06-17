Advertisement

WATCH: Family rescued by good Samaritans after boat capsizes in Florida

11 people were rescued after their boat capsized in Florida. (HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 11 people in Florida were saved after their boat capsized, thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday evening that several people were stranded near Beer Can Island.

Their boat had turned upside down in the water, according to authorities.

Several people were swimming around it and that’s when a nearby boat came over and began to lift people from the water.

Everyone was rescued and brought safely back to land.

One person went to the hospital for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during rush hour for a structure fire Wednesday
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
11 News viewers help connect photographer with the man and dog he took a photo of years ago
Officials identified the victim as Logan J. Gueths, 30.
Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Latest News

Gun reform talks take a weekend break as more mass shootings erupt.
Deadly church shooting erupts as gun talks take break for Senate
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A family of 11 were rescued by good Samaritans after their boat capsized in Florida.
Good Samaritans rescue family from capsized boat in Florida