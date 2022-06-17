Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado Parks & Wildlife rangers honored for efforts during boat accident at Lake Pueblo

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, two Colorado Parks & Wildlife rangers were honored for their heroic efforts during a deadly Memorial Day boating accident at Lake Pueblo State Park.

WATCH full presser at the top of this article.

Ranger Joe Portteus and Seasonal Ranger Seth Herndon were on duty that Sunday night when they got a call that a boat loaded with 13 people, including eight children, had capsized on the lake during weather conditions that produced strong winds and white caps.

Upon arriving to the scene, the rangers found 11 victims trying to stay afloat and began pulling them out of the water into their patrol boat. That effort saved the lives of those 11 people, although two passengers did die in the accident.

Portteus and Herndon are being nominated for CPW live-saving awards while.

To read more on the accident, click here.

