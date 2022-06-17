Advertisement

WATCH: Army Captain stationed in Colorado uses Social Media to Raise Awareness on Men's Mental Health

WATCH: Army Captain stationed in Colorado uses Social Media for Men's Mental Health Awareness
By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - June is Men’s Health Month, which is used as a time to bring awareness to illnesses that heavily impact men and how they can take care of themselves.

Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Army Captain Ryan Griffis in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about the importance of mental health awareness for men and how we can help the men in our lives who may be struggling with these hardships.

In this interview, Capt. Griffis opens up about his own struggles with mental health while on deployment and upon his return home, the stigma behind addressing such issues, and how he’s used social media to reach millions of people and let them know that “it’s all right not to be alright.”

To learn more about Capt. Griffis’ story, follow his journey on TikTok, as well as his podcast series.

