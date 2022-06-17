Advertisement

Southern Colorado city is sole Colorado Contender for ‘Top 10 Best Small Town Arts Scenes’

Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs city logo(City of Manitou Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second year in a row, Manitou Springs is the only contender from Colorado in the running for the USA Today 10Best Small Town Arts Scenes in America.

For those of us who live in Southern Colorado, we already know Manitou Springs has a big arts vibe, with musicians on the street, painters, and other fun events happening all the time as you walk along the streets.

Last year, the city made it to number 6 on the list and this year they are hoping to break the top ten once again. Becca Sickbert, the executive director of the Creative Alliance Manitou Springs says the other 19 cities on the list have nothing compared to this small art town.

“I’m not at all surprised to see Manitou Springs, Colorado competitively compared to Marfa, Texas; Taos, New Mexico; or Carmel-by-the-Sea, California” said Creative Alliance Manitou executive director Becca Sickbert. “We owe our Colorado State-Certified Creative District status to the vivacious community built by our creatives. Without our incredible arts scene, Manitou Springs would still be a beautiful place to live, but our arts and culture contributors all make it feel like home.”

You can vote once a day all the way up until July 4. For more information on the contest, or to vote, click here.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

