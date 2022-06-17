Advertisement

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff Deputies looking for 11-year-old

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 11-year-old Romero Lopez.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11-year-old Romero Lopez.
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 11-year-old Romero Lopez.

Deputies say he was last seen in the area near 4600 ports down lane in Security-Widefield around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lopez was reportedly last seen wearing a black shirt with “Joshua tree” written on it, with black pants and shoes. Deputies say he was riding a white BMX bike with “ambush” on the handle. A photo of Lopez can be found at the top of this article.

Lopez reportedly has a history of running away.

If you have any information or have seen Lopez, call deputies at 719-390-5555.

