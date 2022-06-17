Juneteenth festival returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival is back at America The Beautiful Park. The event is free to the public.

The event kicks off at 4p.m. Friday. You can find the full schedule for the events below:

Friday June 17th:

4:15pm- 5:15pm: JuneTeenth Jaunt

5:30pm-6:30pm: Youth Award Celebration

7pm: Xpressions Beauty Studio JuneTeenth Fashion Show

Saturday June 18th:

9am-12pm: Health Fair – Dance Fitness with Natilia

9am-11am: Farmers Market and Back to School Give Away

12pm-4pm: Juneteenth Car Show

12pm-2pm: Lil Miss Story hour

3pm-4pm: Poetry 719

4:30pm-5:30pm: Literacy Corner w/ Tray Chaney. Hosted by Dr Nathaniel Granger Jr.

6pm-7:30pm: JuneTeenth Jaunt

7:45pm: Mario

Sunday June 19th:

12pm-12:15pm: Diversity Council Presentation

12:30pm- 1:30pm: Urban Music Showcase: Hosted by Jemond G

2pm-2:20pm: Father’s Day Tribute

2:30pm-4pm: Gospel in the Park: feat Kandis Pugh Alexander, Sankey Sisters,C2 Mass Choir, and Stephanie Summers

4:15pm-4:45pm: Juneteenth Emancipation Ceremony: Hosted by Dr. Nathaniel Granger Jr.

5:45pm: Tony Exum Jr’s Rhythm N Smooth Experience: feat Tao Soprano, Changing Faces, and Case

