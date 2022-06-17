Homicide investigation underway as man found dead by the road on Cheyenne Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs received a call on June 10th about a dead body discovered on Old Stage Road on Cheyenne Mountain. The call came in a little bit after 1 p.m., and thirty year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe has since been identified as the victim.

Information about the cause of death and any possible suspects has not yet been released at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office urges the public to call 719-520-7777 regarding any information they may have.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

