Deputies tase man who reportedly held two hikers at gunpoint in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody Friday following an incident near South Oak Way and South Newcombe Way in Jefferson County.

Sheriff Deputies say a man pulled a gun on two hikers and lead them away from the trail as deputies arrived. Deputies confronted the suspect, who reportedly pointed the weapon at one deputy. The suspect was tased by another deputy on scene.

The suspect was not shot, but was taken to the hospital and is in custody. His identity has not yet been released. He is facing charges related to felony menacing and kidnapping.

The condition of the hikers is unknown.

#JCSO confronted the suspect at gunpoint, at which time the suspect pointed a weapon at the deputy. Deputy fired once at the suspect and was tased by another deputy. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. The suspect was not shot. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.