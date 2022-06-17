CSPD: Person in roadway causes rollover crash Friday
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are in the area near Highway 24 and South 21st Street for a rollover crash.
According to CSPD, a person in the road which caused a vehicle to swerve into a ditch. Officers say they have detained one person.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash but will update as soon as more information becomes available.
