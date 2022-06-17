Advertisement

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens Saturday

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for its 44th season.
The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for its 44th season.(The Colorado Renaissance Festival)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s T minus 1 day until the Southern Colorado Renaissance Festival is back!

The event opens to the public on Saturday, June 18 and guests can get a “magical tour through time and legend”. There will be music, jousting competitions, face painting, and most importantly giant turkey legs!

The festival is running from June 18 to August 7, 2022. Click here to get your tickets or read more about this festival.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
The teens were last seen on the night of June 16, 2022.
Missing El Paso County teens found
A huge vehicle fire caused sparks and small explosion. Black smoke was visible for several...
Explosive fire destroys pickup in neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during rush hour for a structure fire Wednesday
Homicide victim found on Old Stage Road ID’d

Latest News

Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival
Juneteenth festival returns to Colorado Springs this weekend
6.17.22
Heating up
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Alcohol suspected in two-vehicle crash in Alamosa County
6.17.22
Hot Friday