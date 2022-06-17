Colorado Renaissance Festival opens Saturday

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s T minus 1 day until the Southern Colorado Renaissance Festival is back!

The event opens to the public on Saturday, June 18 and guests can get a “magical tour through time and legend”. There will be music, jousting competitions, face painting, and most importantly giant turkey legs!

The festival is running from June 18 to August 7, 2022. Click here to get your tickets or read more about this festival.

