Suspected DUI crash closes busy Colorado Springs road Friday morning after car hit ambulance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected DUI crash closed a busy Colorado Springs road on Friday morning.

Police told 11 News a car hit the back of an ambulance, closing three lanes of southbound Powers at Constitution around 3 a.m. Friday. Officers are investigating this crash as a suspected DUI.

One person was taken to the hospital. We will update this article when the lanes reopen.

