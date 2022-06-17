Advertisement

Suspected DUI crash closes busy Colorado Springs road Friday morning after car hit ambulance

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected DUI crash closed a busy Colorado Springs road on Friday morning.

Police told 11 News a car hit the back of an ambulance, closing three lanes of southbound Powers at Constitution around 3 a.m. Friday. Officers are investigating this crash as a suspected DUI.

One person was taken to the hospital. We will update this article when the lanes reopen.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
The teens were last seen on the night of June 16, 2022.
Missing El Paso County teens found
A huge vehicle fire caused sparks and small explosion. Black smoke was visible for several...
Explosive fire destroys pickup in neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during rush hour for a structure fire Wednesday
The rescue in progress on the Manitou Incline on the evening of June 15, 2022.
Sick hiker rescued from Manitou Incline Wednesday night

Latest News

Storms this weekend
Heating up
A LOCAL MAN SAYS HE TOOK THIS VIDEO WHEN HE WAS DRIVING INTO COLORADO FROM KANSAS ON I-70 AFTER...
WATCH - CDOT says this section of I-70 "needs improvement"
Crime scene photo.
Homicide investigation underway as man found dead by the road on Cheyenne Mountain
CDC releases ‘forever chemical’ exposure report for Security-Widefield residents
CDC releases ‘forever chemical’ exposure report for Security-Widefield residents