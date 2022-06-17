Advertisement

Alcohol suspected in two vehicle crash in Alamosa County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that left severe people injured. The crash happened on Thursday just before 10 p.m. on Colorado 160, one half mile east of milepost 246.

Troopers say a blue 2014 Mini Cooper was heading east on Colorado 160. A silver Cadillac was heading west on Colorado 160. CSP says the Mini Cooper traveled into the westbound lane when the other vehicle went into another lane to avoid being hit. That’s when troopers say the Mini Cooper swerved back into the eastbound lanes hitting the Cadillac head-on.

CSP says the Cadillac went across the eastbound lanes and shoulder before hitting a delineator post, rolled on its side and came to rest on its roof.

The driver and three passengers in the Cadillac were reportedly taken to the hospital and were treated for moderate to serious injuries. The driver of the Mini Cooper was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in this crash, but it is still under investigation.

