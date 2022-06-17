44 child traffic fatalities since start of 2021 sparks car seat reminder for parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding people to use car seats.

CDOT says since the “beginning of 2021, 90 citations have been issued for unrestrained children during CDOT’s Click It or Ticket enforcement periods. In 2020, 102 children under 14 years old were hospitalized after being in a crash.”

Car Seats Colorado Program coordinator Colorado State Trooper Tim Sutherland says reading owners manuels can help parents avoid making mistakes technicians see during car seat inspections. Those include:

Turning around a rear-facing seat too soon

Moving your kid out of a booster seat too soon

Harness straps that are too loose

Improperly securing the car or booster seat to the vehicle’s seat

Using car seats that have expired

“We also urge parents to never, ever leave a child in a hot car unattended,” said Trooper Sutherland. “Keeping these common mistakes in mind, and ensuring your child is restrained properly this summer will save lives.”

Parents and caregivers are responsible for properly restraining a child and will be ticketed if they fail to do so.

