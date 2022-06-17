Advertisement

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
The teens were last seen on the night of June 16, 2022.
Missing El Paso County teens found
A huge vehicle fire caused sparks and small explosion. Black smoke was visible for several...
Explosive fire destroys pickup in neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during rush hour for a structure fire Wednesday
Homicide victim found on Old Stage Road ID’d

Latest News

Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe
Colorado Springs police are in the area near Highway 24 and South 21st Street for a rollover...
CSPD: Person in roadway causes rollover crash Friday
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up