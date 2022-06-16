Sick hiker rescued from Manitou Incline Wednesday night

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When you’re a first responder in Colorado, you never know how far you’ll have to climb to help a person in need!

A team from El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPSCAR) trekked up nearly 900 steps to rescue a sick hiker on the Incline Wednesday. With some help from Manitou Springs firefighters, they got the hiker strapped in on a gurney and wheeled off the mountain.

“With some great teamwork and assistance from Manitou Springs Fire Department, we got the subject down safely. It took lots of convincing to make the subject believe that we do this as volunteers, but we do and we love it,” EPSCAR wrote in a Facebook post.

El Paso County Search and Rescue is indeed completely comprised of volunteers. To learn more about what they do or if you’re interested in joining the team, click here.

