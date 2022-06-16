Advertisement

New Colorado survey shows COVID-19 youth mental health effects with an increase in depression

(KJCT)
By Logan MacDonald
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After collecting data during the fall of last year, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released the results for the newest Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. The last time the survey was conducted was in 2019, and mental health issues have worsened compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, 40% of youth experienced feelings of depression in the past year, up from 35% in 2019. Additionally, 51% of youth felt daily stress more often during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suicide rates were also higher among youth who are transgender, gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, non-binary, or multi-racial.

However, according to the survey, substance abuse has decreased.

“What we found is that more youth are experiencing feelings of depression more than ever before. We also found a steep decline in substance use,” says Emily Fine, the School and Youth Manager for the state health department. “I would think that there’s something related to the pandemic that persists with these outcomes that we’re seeing”

The state health department attributes the decrease in substance abuse to the youth of Colorado finding substances less available, but also more risky.

“The good news is that youth think that using these substances is more risky than ever before, that they would be harmed by these substances,” states Fine.

Stacey Jenkins, the director for an anonymous reporting agency Safe2Tell, also highlighted another issue the pandemic presented: a decrease in reporting.

“The biggest impact from the pandemic was a decrease in tips. And that is typical when students are not in the school building,” Jenkins says. “So during the pandemic when students were engaged in remote learning, we saw our tip volume fall by 45%”

Safe2Tell urges the public to always err on the side of reporting to a trusted adult when they or a friend are experiencing issues with mental health, substance abuse and parental neglect, among other possible dangers.

Resources to report a person in need of help are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
11 News viewers help connect photographer with the man and dog he took a photo of years ago
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout

Latest News

Federal Reserve implements highest interest rate hike in 3 decades:
Federal Reserve implements highest interest rate hike in 3 decades: What this means for you
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during Rush Hour for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Colorado Springs Utilities.
Colorado Springs Utilities proposes an increase in rates as we experience the largest rise in gas prices since 2000
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Brush fire south of Elbert in Colorado on Wednesday 90 percent contained as of 5 p.m.