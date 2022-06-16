Advertisement

Missing El Paso County teens could be in northern Colorado

The teens were last seen on the night of June 16, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for three missing teens.

Mackenzie, Madilyn and Hazel were last seen at the teen rehab center in Cascade. They are believed to have run away from the facility late Wednesday night and may be in the Longmont area.

Mackenzie, 15, was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with pajama pants. She has blonde hair.

Madilyn, 16, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants. She is also blonde.

Hazel, 17, was dressed in all black when she was last seen. She wears glasses and has brown hair.

The sheriff’s office says a witness saw a black sedan, possibly a Mazda, near the driveway at the rehab center around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the same time the girls were reported missing.

Anyone with information on the teens’ whereabouts is urged to call 719-390-5555 right away.

