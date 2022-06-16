Advertisement

Homicide victim found on Old Stage Road ID’d

(Source: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man found dead on Old Stage Road last week has been identified.

A passerby called 911 after spotting the body of 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe lying along the dirt road on the afternoon of June 10. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death as a homicide.

“Detectives are working hard to determine who may have been involved with this death,” the sheriff’s office said.

The body was located about 4 miles up Old Stage Road just after 1 p.m. on the 10th. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777.

“Our deepest sympathies go to his friends and family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

