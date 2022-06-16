Explosive fire destroys pickup in neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small explosion could be heard as a pickup truck was consumed by fire in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning.
The truck was parked outside a home near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Monument Street when it lit up in flames. Fast work by firefighters has kept the blaze from spreading to houses and vegetation along the leafy residential street. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Black smoke could be seen from blocks away as the car burned.
Video from the Colorado Springs Fire Department shows how intense the fire got:
